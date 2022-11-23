Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 81.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SGRY. Citigroup dropped their target price on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of SGRY traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 2.82. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.67.

In related news, Director Brent Turner acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,674.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $99,600.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at $951,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,671 shares of company stock worth $109,474. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,484,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,972,000 after buying an additional 1,606,776 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 381.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 985,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after buying an additional 781,126 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 892,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after buying an additional 530,910 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,134,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after buying an additional 439,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,783,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

