Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $25.74, but opened at $26.70. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 9,519 shares.

Specifically, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $99,600.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at $951,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $99,600.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at $951,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brent Turner bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,674.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,671 shares of company stock worth $109,474 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Surgery Partners Trading Up 2.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -73.54 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Further Reading

