sUSD (SUSD) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00006092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $46.73 million and approximately $13.21 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About sUSD

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 46,599,998 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

