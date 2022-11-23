SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,813 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of SVB Financial Group worth $39,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIVB opened at $217.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $204.37 and a 1 year high of $752.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

