Sylebra Capital Ltd Sells 34,988 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 34,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $3,936,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,381,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sylebra Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 100,570 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $11,148,184.50.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 64,911 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $7,551,096.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded up $7.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.74. 942,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,442. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -67.65 and a beta of 2.26.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The business had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Impinj by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Impinj by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Impinj by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Impinj by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

