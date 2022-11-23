Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 558.47% and a negative net margin of 10.08%.
Symbotic Stock Up 7.9 %
SYM opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 325.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 130,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000.
Symbotic Company Profile
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
