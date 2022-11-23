Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Shares Down 6.9%

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 86,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 83,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
Synaptogenix Stock Down 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptogenix
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptogenix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptogenix by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptogenix during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Synaptogenix
Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synaptogenix (SNPX)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.