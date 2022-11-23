Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,745,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.98% of Synchrony Financial worth $131,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19,813.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,441,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,430,000 after buying an additional 2,429,076 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,470,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,237,000 after buying an additional 1,956,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $61,172,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,281,000 after buying an additional 1,635,166 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

Insider Activity

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

