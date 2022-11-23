Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $20,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,302,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.8% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.54.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.76. 7,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,738. The company has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.39. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

