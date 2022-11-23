Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Position Lessened by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,783,090,000 after purchasing an additional 281,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after buying an additional 417,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,714,000 after buying an additional 97,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,489,000 after buying an additional 191,852 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,037,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,896,000 after buying an additional 48,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $326.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.39. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Edward Jones began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.54.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

