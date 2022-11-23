T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,612,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 828,217 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for 4.6% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.13% of T-Mobile US worth $216,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.93. 19,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,318,076. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.36. The company has a market cap of $187.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.15.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

