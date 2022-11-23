T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stake Lifted by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 79.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,691,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 128.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TROW traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.11. 2,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,328. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.82. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $210.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.25.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $114.30.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.