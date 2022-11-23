Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Increased by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $389,645,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,413 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $260,402,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,906,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,158,000 after buying an additional 2,264,575 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.75. The company had a trading volume of 248,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,191,696. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $429.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.