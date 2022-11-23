Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Trading 7.6% Higher

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.10. 21,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 696,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Target Hospitality Trading Up 7.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $8,184,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,001,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,578,000 after buying an additional 483,661 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 995,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after buying an additional 418,248 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 653,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 383,847 shares during the period. 24.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

