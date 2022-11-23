Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Up to $27.67

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.67, but opened at $28.90. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 5 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TARO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.65.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
