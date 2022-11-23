Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Up to $27.67

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.67, but opened at $28.90. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TARO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 154.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 270.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 308.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. 11.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

