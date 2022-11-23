Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 563.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,535 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tata Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Tata Motors Trading Down 0.2 %

Tata Motors Profile

Shares of TTM stock opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.68. Tata Motors Limited has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $35.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

