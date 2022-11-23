TCG Advisory Services LLC Acquires 15,035 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 688,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,721,703. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

