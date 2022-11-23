TCG Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,718 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 47,503 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 67,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.89. 486,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,955,276. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.34. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $178.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

