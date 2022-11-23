TCG Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 844,918 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,747,000 after buying an additional 794,359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,993,000 after buying an additional 787,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,169,000 after buying an additional 716,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $287.27. 1,295,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,690,260. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

