TCG Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.03. 127,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,295. The stock has a market cap of $152.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

