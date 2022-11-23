TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $4.14 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BSCP traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,893. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

