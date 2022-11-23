TCG Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,154 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $72,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSJO stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,135. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28.

