TCG Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 508.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,728,000 after purchasing an additional 60,715 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.8 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Raymond James increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.76.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $3.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.29. 258,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,549,997. The stock has a market cap of $157.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.87. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

