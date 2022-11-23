Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$53.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.78.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$56.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$44.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.95 billion and a PE ratio of 5.34. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$32.05 and a 12-month high of C$57.50.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.