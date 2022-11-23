Tekkorp Digital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) Trading Down 0.1%

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $344,000.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming ecosystems.

