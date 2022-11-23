TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,186,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,953,593 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.60% of TELUS worth $182,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TU. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in TELUS by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TU stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 90.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.94.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

