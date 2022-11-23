Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Shares Up 0.3%

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39. 102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.
Tenaga Nasional Berhad Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. Tenaga Nasional Berhad had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.24%.
Tenaga Nasional Berhad Increases Dividend
About Tenaga Nasional Berhad
Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.
