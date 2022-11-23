Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Shares Up 0.3%

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39. 102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Get Tenaga Nasional Berhad alerts:

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. Tenaga Nasional Berhad had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Increases Dividend

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1552 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.82%.

(Get Rating)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.