Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.58-$1.62 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDC. Barclays reduced their target price on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Teradata Price Performance

NYSE:TDC opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. Teradata has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 79,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 64.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 25,675 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

