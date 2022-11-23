Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several brokerages have commented on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Terex to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terex news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $824,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,430.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $824,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,430.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,996,150 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Terex Trading Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 391.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Terex by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $45.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.93. Terex has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Terex will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s payout ratio is 13.58%.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

