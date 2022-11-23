TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Down 10.1% This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 22nd. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $202.63 million and $34.58 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00076859 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00059724 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001475 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000399 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009951 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022939 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001453 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005549 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000277 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,806,568,226 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
