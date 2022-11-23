Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.41.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $169.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla has a twelve month low of $166.18 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The stock has a market cap of $536.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.28 and its 200 day moving average is $249.33.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock worth $2,874,560,178. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 11,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 568,052 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $262,577,000 after buying an additional 563,155 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 268.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 22,321 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

