Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Shares Down 0.5%

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 808,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,038,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teucrium Wheat Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valiant Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,562,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 893.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,294,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 1,164,068 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 1,169.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,172,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after buying an additional 1,080,336 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,876,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,915,000.

About Teucrium Wheat Fund

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

