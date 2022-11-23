TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 19,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 267,354 shares.The stock last traded at $104.07 and had previously closed at $104.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TFI International from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TFI International from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.11.

TFI International Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57.

TFI International Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in TFI International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in TFI International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Stories

