The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Bought by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management increased its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Chemours were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chemours by 214.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after buying an additional 895,847 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 87.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,901,000 after buying an additional 492,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Chemours by 75.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after buying an additional 467,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Chemours Trading Down 1.0 %

CC traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.53. 9,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,190. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Chemours Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.