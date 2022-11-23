The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2022

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 0.8% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,132 shares of company stock worth $4,128,727. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.41. 168,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,872,422. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average is $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $269.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

