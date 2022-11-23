The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lowered its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.22% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $11,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $117,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $41,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DSGX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.84. 5,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,853. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.91. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 1.03.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.69%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

