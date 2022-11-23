The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target to $20.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $20.08.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JHG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,688. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.27 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 17.16%. Research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 9,261,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,065 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,780,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.