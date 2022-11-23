The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,172,746,000 after acquiring an additional 244,566 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after acquiring an additional 476,509 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,047,572,000 after acquiring an additional 148,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $871,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,235,039 shares of company stock worth $102,874,199 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.0 %

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $383.87 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $412.66. The firm has a market cap of $129.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

