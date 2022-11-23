The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) Insider Patrick Edwardson Acquires 5,000 Shares

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Rating) insider Patrick Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 320 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($18,919.24).

The North American Income Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

LON NAIT traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 319 ($3.77). 242,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,680. The North American Income Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 256.30 ($3.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 324 ($3.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The company has a market capitalization of £447.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 987.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 304.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 301.16.

Get The North American Income Trust alerts:

The North American Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. The North American Income Trust’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

About The North American Income Trust

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

