The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Rating Increased to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a GBX 800 ($9.46) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 590 ($6.98). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.65% from the stock’s current price.

SGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.28) to GBX 685 ($8.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.51) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.46) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 753 ($8.90).

SGE traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 813.40 ($9.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,774. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 587.20 ($6.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 862.20 ($10.20). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 724.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 696.47. The company has a market capitalization of £8.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,900.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

In related news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 22,260 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.27), for a total transaction of £174,518.40 ($206,359.70).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

