The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Southern were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.7% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SO opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

