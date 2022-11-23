The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 266,746 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in Walt Disney by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Walt Disney by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 48,716.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $96.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.44 and a 200 day moving average of $103.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Company Profile

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

