The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 97,916 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 148.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 431.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 194.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WU opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.87. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres acquired 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

