Threshold Price Reaches $0.0171 on Major Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Threshold has a market cap of $171.10 million and approximately $13.09 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,197.46 or 0.99998510 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010790 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00042136 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00021505 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00231110 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

