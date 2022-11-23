Threshold Price Reaches $0.0177 (T)

Threshold (T) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $176.54 million and $14.08 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01740385 USD and is up 4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $13,657,492.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

