Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0174

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Threshold has a market capitalization of $174.33 million and approximately $14.28 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,365.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010589 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007801 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00041197 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021716 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00232105 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01740385 USD and is up 4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $13,657,492.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

