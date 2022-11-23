Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) Trading 0% Higher

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 25,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 645.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,332 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 285,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

