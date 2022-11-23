thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.16

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and traded as high as $5.52. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 3,201 shares traded.

thyssenkrupp Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

