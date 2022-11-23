Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.65

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 3400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Tokuyama Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $958.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

