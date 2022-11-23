Toncoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.00 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00010636 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $6.00 billion and $5.17 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,532.29 or 1.00054672 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007727 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00041759 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006024 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021596 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00233094 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.74186716 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $6,348,961.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars.

